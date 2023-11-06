Wyoming County Senator not to seek re-election

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wyoming County’s state Senator has announced he will not be seeking re-election. In an interview with WVVA News on Monday, Senator David ‘Bugs’ Stover said the decision was driven largely by health concerns. He does plan to serve the remainder of his term.

The Wyoming County lawmaker is known across the county for his willingness to ‘walk the walk,’ and not just figurately. Beginning in the 1970s, he made numerous treks to Washington D.C. in protest of climate change legislation that he felt would negatively impact the coal industry at home.

According to Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop, they were efforts that helped win him support at home. “He brings attention to the issues that we have in West Virginia, but he doesn’t get on social media and bash people...he actually does something.”

“Hopefully whomever comes after him can step in those shoes. But those are pretty big shoes to fill because that’s somebody that’s lived and breathed for the citizens of the county,” said Wyoming County Judge Michael Cochrane.

In recent years, he walked parts of the Coalfields Expressway to Charleston to ensure progress on the project, even securing a private audience with Governor Jim Justice at the end of one of his trips. It was those efforts that helped catapult his election to the Senate in 2019, beating the late Senator Sue Cline.

“I nudged some great things forward. I didn’t start the deal for the Coalfields Expressway. But there were moments where I nudged that with a walk here and there,” said Senator Stover of his proudest accomplishments.

In the Senate, he made a name for himself as someone who wasn’t beholden to special interests, separating from his party on critical votes involving PEIA and teachers.

Sen. Stover said his service to the state was never about him, but the people he represents. And for that opportunity, he said “I thank you for the privilege. Thank you.”

One candidate has indicated his intention to run for Sen. Stover’s seat. Brian Helton, the CEO of Green Leak Transportation in Mount Hope, has filed to run.

