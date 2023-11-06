W.Va native Katherine Johnson to be posthumously inducted into National Aviation Hall of Fame

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Katherine Johnson has been chosen as one of six individuals to be inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame Class of 2024. She will be posthumously honored next fall in Washington, D.C.

Johnson, who passed away on February 24, 2020, at the age of 101, is a Greenbrier County native whose mathematical calculations of orbital mechanics were pivotal for NASA and the United States’ first crewed spaceflights. Johnson began her 33 years in aerospace and aviation after working as a teacher. She later went on to be employed by NASA. Her work and genius in the field of mathematics garnered her the title of “Woman of the 20th Century.”

Johnson was nominated for the Hall of Fame by the Veterans for Social Justice (VFSJ). To celebrate what would have been her 105th birthday, which fell on August 26, 2023, the VFSJ dedicated the entire year to recognizing her achievements.

The National Aviation Hall of Fame was founded in 1962 and, since then, has inducted 262 people who showcase “excellence in aviation and space exploration.” A panel of more than 130 professionals in the aviation industry collaborate to select these pioneers each year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.