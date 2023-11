Two Virginias High School football First Round Playoff Matchups

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

Friday, November 10th:

VHSL Region 2D:

No. 7 seed Lee vs. No. 2 seed Graham - 7:00 p.m.

WVSSAC Class A:

No. 13 seed Wirt County vs. No. 4 seed Greenbrier West - 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 seed Summers County vs. No. 5 seed Wahama - 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 seed Midland Trail vs. No. 2 seed Tucker County - 7:30 p.m.

WVSSAC Class AA:

No. 14 seed Independence vs. No. 3 seed Roane County - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 11th:

VHSL Region 2D:

No. 5 seed Ridgeview vs. No. 4 seed Tazewell - 1:00 p.m.

WVSSAC Class AAA:

No. 12 seed Oak Hill vs. No. 5 seed Princeton - 1:30 p.m.

WVSSAC Class A:

No. 16 seed Sherman vs. No. 1 seed James Monroe - 7:30 p.m.

