Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver

The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m. Sunday.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A police chase that began in Mason County, West Virginia, ended with a deadly crash in Meigs County, Ohio, officials confirmed on Monday.

The double fatal crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on State Route 7 near milepost 3.

To stop the speeding driver police were pursuing in connection with a reported domestic violence situation, officials say spike strips were deployed by law enforcement in Meigs County, Ohio.

The spikes caused the driver, Zackary Jeffers, 30, of Rutland, Ohio, to lose control and hit an oncoming car head-on, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jeffers was traveling northbound on State Route 7 when he traveled left of center and hit a vehicle being driven by Zachary Carson, 33, of Athens, Ohio.

Carson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Carson’s mother tells WSAZ.com he was loved by his many friends and family.

“He was a funny, lovable guy who would leave you a smile if you didn’t have one. His laughter was contagious and he was very caring. Always looking out for others before himself. He was strong and he was my rock,” said Renee Trussell Carnahan.

“He was a funny, lovable guy who would leave you a smile if you didn’t have one," said Carson's...
“He was a funny, lovable guy who would leave you a smile if you didn’t have one," said Carson's mother.(Renee Tony)

Jeffers was taken to the emergency room where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

West Virginia State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and Mason County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies of injuries in Greenbrier County traffic accident
Police appeared to gather evidence outside the home Saturday night.
UPDATE: Man dies from self-inflicted stab wounds after shoplifting complaint and police pursuit in Bluefield, Va.
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling
The 7200 block of Coal River Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time according to...
Dump truck overturns sending one to hospital

Latest News

WVVA Today
Small business owner talks importance of local support during holiday shopping season
The Raleigh County Commission has approved funding for new technology that could help avert...
Raleigh County Commission funds new technology to avert another water crisis
The Mineral Resources Building on the Evansdale Campus at West Virginia University.
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at WVU
Small business owner talks importance of local support during holiday shopping season
Small business owner talks importance of local support during holiday shopping season
2023 election
Voting underway in Virginia: A look at Tazewell’s ballot