Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A police chase that began in Mason County, West Virginia, ended with a deadly crash in Meigs County, Ohio, officials confirmed on Monday.

The double fatal crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on State Route 7 near milepost 3.

To stop the speeding driver police were pursuing in connection with a reported domestic violence situation, officials say spike strips were deployed by law enforcement in Meigs County, Ohio.

The spikes caused the driver, Zackary Jeffers, 30, of Rutland, Ohio, to lose control and hit an oncoming car head-on, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jeffers was traveling northbound on State Route 7 when he traveled left of center and hit a vehicle being driven by Zachary Carson, 33, of Athens, Ohio.

Carson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Carson’s mother tells WSAZ.com he was loved by his many friends and family.

“He was a funny, lovable guy who would leave you a smile if you didn’t have one. His laughter was contagious and he was very caring. Always looking out for others before himself. He was strong and he was my rock,” said Renee Trussell Carnahan.

Jeffers was taken to the emergency room where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

West Virginia State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and Mason County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

