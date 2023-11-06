Tazewell’s Veterans Day Parade honors local veterans

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -A patriotic display made its way back to the town of Tazewell, with the people in the parade arriving in everything from jeeps to tractors. Many groups participated here: first responders, boy scouts, local schools and more, all wanting to be part of this annual tradition for the town. One organizer with the American Legion says, the message here to the veterans in attendance is powerful, meaning much more than a fun display of cars and candy.

“It shows... everyone that united states veterans in particular, we’re not just a military group, we’re a voluntary group. We are the people. And if... more people see this connection, it just makes it easier to work together,” says Norm Pfendler, public relations officer of Post 133 American Legion.

There’s a flag raising ceremony immediately following the parade. It’s a tradition where the community gets to hear from their veterans. Those who spoke addressed a serious problem facing service members who continue to return home from conflict zones around the world: veteran suicide. Right now around 22 veterans per day are taking their own lives. Fallen Warriors Incorporated, a local nonprofit with a presence here in Tazewell for the parade, hopes to change that.

“They don’t train you how to come home. There are people who carry different scars, different wounds. You come back with a broken back, you know, the hospital can see that on an xray. They know how to fix it...” says Stacy Martin, a member of Fallen Warriors, “...What we can do, is we can continue to raise awareness, we can continue to raise funds for the programs that cut through the red tape, get these guys the help they need, and teach people how to recognize those signs.”

However, they also want to pay respect to those who laid the ultimate sacrifice on the altar of democracy for this country. They set up wall with the names of those in the area who died serving overseas, paying the highest price for our freedom.

" we wanted to do something for all veterans and all conflicts for each county. This is one of the projects and we’ve still got other counties that we want to add to this...” says Alfred Wicks, the president of Fallen Warriors, “...You can say fifty-five thousand names, but when you see the names on the wall, it’s a little more humbling because you see a name.”

Fallen Warriors have been part of this parade for six years. Wicks praised the area’s ability to come together to support veterans, adding, he’s proud of the unity shown here by people who care about being part of “Something bigger than they are.”

Pfendler says the turnout today was “fantastic” and commended the town’s ability to work together to make the parade a success.

