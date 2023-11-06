Small business owner talks importance of local support during holiday shopping season

Paula Thomas rings up a customer at her primitive store, the Carpenter's Loft
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The turn of the new month marked the start of the holiday shopping season. WVVA spoke to a small business owner in Raleigh County to see just how much of an impact shoppers can make by choosing “small” this Christmas.

Paula Thomas, owner of the Carpenter’s Loft on Market Road in Beckley, says business has been booming for her primitive store. Just this past weekend, the Carpenter’s Loft saw the largest crowd ever at its annual Christmas Open House sale. A pair of customers traveled more than 12 hours to shop through Thomas’ merchandise, and her social media post about the event reached 35,000 reactions on Facebook.

Thomas explains that it’s this kind of support that keeps the lights on and the doors open.

“I would rather shop local. I try to do it myself,” Thomas shared. “I just would rather shop from the local stores because they’re important...We have four part-time employees. I mean, that’s not a huge number, but it’s what keeps the economy going.”

The Carpenter’s Loft will be giving shoppers the perfect opportunity to support local at the end of the month. The entire store will be on sale for Black Friday, and the following day will be having its own deals for Small Business Saturday.

The store will have special hours for these events but is normally open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

