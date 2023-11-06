Sanders House Holiday Bazaar raises money for historic home

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -There was a sure sign we’re in the holiday season at The Sanders House, the Victorian-style home near the Walmart in Bluefield, Virginia. Over the weekend it held a fundraiser to help keep the century-old home looking good as new, and there was a real holiday season theme in effect.

The annual Sanders House Holiday Bazaar was held on Saturday and Sunday. It had close to 48 vendors, selling locally made items like dolls, jewelry, and more. The money raised here helps keep this piece of Bluefield history available for future generations to experience for themselves.

“The Sanders House used to be a three-thousand-acre farm through here. It went three miles wide and three miles long. It was built in 1896...” says Gail Cook, an organizer for the Bazaar.

Cook says they had a good turnout for the event. If you missed this fundraiser, there’s always next year. She says they will continue to hold it every year the first weekend of November

