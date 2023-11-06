Roanoke man arrested after three cars stolen in Pulaski County

Thomas Clark mugshot.
Thomas Clark mugshot.(Roanoke City Jail)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Thomas Clark has been arrested in Roanoke, where he is in custody in the city’s jail.

Further, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is apologizing for an incorrect photo used on its Facebook page Sunday night, saying a man had been incorrectly identified as the suspect. That photo has been removed.

EARLIER STORY: The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected to have stolen three cars Sunday evening, and may be heading toward Wythe County.

Deputies identified the driver as Thomas Matthew Clark, from Roanoke.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Dublin area. That car was later discovered to be stolen.

A different car was then reported to be stolen, also out of the Dublin area. Deputies saw the stolen car on Route 100, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop before the driver sped off. The alleged driver of the car, Clark, crashed the car in the Draper area of the county and ran off.

Deputies received reports of another car being stolen out of the Draper area and was last reported seen heading toward Wythe County.

The sheriff’s office reports Clark has several outstanding warrants. If you see him or know where he may be, you are asked to call 911.

Mercer Co. veteran’s remains returning from North Korea
Bluefield wins close one over Union Saturday
‘Wonderland of Trees’ opens at Summit Bechtel Reserve to benefit the United Way of Southern W.Va.
Mountaineer Food Bank serves veterans in Beckley
Mount Carbon man faces arson charge in Fayette County
Bluefield, Va. police presence outside College Drive home
Armed robbery reported in Princeton, police searching for suspect
