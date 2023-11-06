Moment @ Noon: Congratulations to the Graham High Cheer State Champs!!

BLUEFIELD, Virginia (WVVA) - WVVA was there as those in the two Virginias sent the Graham High Cheer team for state competition.

Click here to see the send-off.

Competition taking place in the the capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

And the ladies didn’t comeback empty handed--the Graham High Cheer girls are officially 2A State Champions.

See the moment the announcement was made in today’s “moment @ noon.”

The team’s official Facebook page noting that the team has touted this season as “ring season.”

Congratulations to the G-Girls, their coaches and all who contributed to the team’s success from us here at WVVA!

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.