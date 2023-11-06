Hit or miss showers tomorrow, but dry for most of the week.

As we wake up this morning, we’re going to see a mix of sun and clouds. We should stay dry today, with clouds beginning to build in as we head into the overnight hours. High temperatures today will be sitting warmer than Sunday, in the mid 60s. As the clouds roll in overnight the winds will increase as well, coming from the west at 10-15 miles per hour, with stronger gusts possible. Overnight we’ll be warm in the low 50s.

This afternoon is going to be nice, with rain tomorrow. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we’re going to start out the day with a few isolated showers. Throughout the morning, the showers will gradually move southward before eventually tapering off after lunchtime. We could still see a few stray showers through 3 PM, but mainly in our northern counties. High temperatures will be sitting in the 60s once again on Tuesday, with a warming trend as we head into Wednesday.

Rain will be possible tomorrow morning. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll dry back up on Wednesday, and see high temps reach up into the low 70s for most. We’ll then see a cold front approach on Thursday leaving us overcast and cooling down. Friday looks rainy... Stay tuned!

