DigDeep Appalachian Water Project installs first water collection system in McDowell County

ATWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - A nearly 100-year-old house in McDowell County starts the process of getting clean water.

Digdeep Appalachian water project in collaboration with the Navajo Nation is installing their first rainwater collection system at the home that is located on top of Atwell Mountain.

This is the first of many that the non-profit is planning to provide homeowners that have no way to get clean water. After monitoring the water collection system to ensure success, DigDeep plans to install 20-25 more systems in the area by end of next year. Locals that were skeptical about progress being made in receiving clean water are now finding hope.

“We’ve been hearing up here for years that water is coming and obviously we understand the reasons why,” said Eddie George who is the Community Relations Coordinator for DigDeep. “For DigDeep to be able to come up and be able to do this It’s given a lot of people up here hope.”

Homeowner Buril Lowe says he and his wife are excited about the new additions to their home. “It’s a blessing. A big blessing. It’ll be nice to be able to take a shower and flush toilet without dumping water in it.”

