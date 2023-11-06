Concord women’s soccer advances to the MEC semifinals, defeating West Liberty

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions women’s soccer team hosted the West Liberty Hilltoppers in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) quarterfinals. Concord came in the No. 2 seed in the South division while West Liberty came in as the No. 3 seed in the North.

It was a tight start to the game as it was scoreless 40 minutes in. However, a loose ball around the net allowed Sydney Tucker to score and take a 1-0 Concord lead into halftime. Then in the second half, Alexa Todd would score to take a 2-0 lead. West Liberty would add a penalty-kick goal about a minute later to make it 2-1. In the end, that score would hold as Concord wins 2-1 advancing to the MEC semifinals.

Concord will play the Frostburg State Bobcats on the road Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

