Concord men’s soccer wins double-overtime thriller in MEC quarterfinals

Mountain lions outlast the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats 3-2 off a last-minute goal to advance to the semifinals
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions men’s soccer team hosted the West Virginia (WV) Wesleyan Bobcats in the quarterfinals of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament. Concord came in as the No. 4 seed while WV Wesleyan came in as the No. 5 seed.

Concord would be the one to pounce first, as Andre Nicholson scored one at the 11th minute to give Concord a 1-0 lead. However, a 41st minute goal that was deemed a Concord own goal made it 1-1 at halftime. In the second half, Concord would take a 2-1 lead off a Tomas Kelly corner-kick goal. Less than 30 seconds later though, WV Wesleyan would answer off a corner kick as well. The game would head to overtime tied at 2-2.

There would be no goals in the first overtime frame, but in the second overtime in the final minute the ball entered the box where Nicholson took it off the bounce to put Concord ahead 3-2 and ultimately win the game for the team. Concord advances to the MEC semifinals for the first time in program history.

Concord will face Charleston on the road at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

