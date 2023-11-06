City of Beckley fall leaf pickup scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Next week, the City of Beckley’s Public Works Department will begin its annual fall leaf pickup service. This is a free service for residents living within city limits.

The city’s Board of Public Works will begin collecting leaves starting next Monday, November 13. Leaves must be bagged and placed no more than five feet from the curb to be collected, and twigs and limbs can also be taken as long as they are less than two inches thick.

“We do ask that everything’s ready by Monday morning ‘cause that is when we’re gonna start, and we’re just gonna continue going through all the wards until we’re finished,” shared Pamela Frey, Director of the City of Beckley Board of Public Works.

Frey tells WVVA that the leaf cleanup will not take as long as the city’s spring cleanup service but adds that the department is expecting crews to be out for a few days.

Any questions can be directed to the Board of Public Works at 304-256-1740.

