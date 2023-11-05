YMCA at Virginia Tech celebrates 150 years of service to community

The Y has been serving the community since 1873.(Laureen Blakemore & Debbie Campbell)
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The YMCA at Virginia Tech celebrated its 150th anniversary Saturday.

Dozens of Blacksburg community members came out to the YMCA Saturday afternoon to recognize 150 years of service.

The YMCA at Virginia Tech was founded in 1873 and has offered a number of services and resources to the Blacksburg community since then.

Virginia Tech partners with the YMCA to offer students leadership development and training.

