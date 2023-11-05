Wyoming East falls to Herbert Hoover in four sets in regionals

By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wyoming East Lady Warriors took on the Herbert Hoover Lady Huskies in the Class AA Region 3 semifinals. The winner advances to the state tournament .

The first set went to the Lady Huskies after a slow start 25-14. However, in the second set the Lady Warriors got out to a 7-0 lead. The Lady Huskies did comeback to make it 14-13 in favor of them, but the Lady Warriors bounced back to take the second set 25-17. However, the Lady Huskies would take the third and fourth set to win 3-1 and eliminate the Lady Warriors.

