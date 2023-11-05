WVU Tech advances to the RSC semifinals with dominant win over IUPUC

Golden Bears win in easy fashion 12-0 over the Crimson Pride to advance in the River States Conference Tournament
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Tech Golden Bears came into Saturday as the No. 1 seed in the River States Conference (RSC) men’s college soccer tournament against No. 8 seed IUPUC Crimson Pride.

It was smooth sailing from the jump for the Golden Bears, scoring quickly and getting a 5-0 lead by halftime. In the second half, the team scored seven more to win 12-0. West Virginia tech will take on No. 4 seed Oakland City Wednesday.

Concord falls to Notre Dame College in final home game
Wyoming East falls to Herbert Hoover in four sets in regionals
Bluefield wins close one over Union Saturday
Concord falls to Notre Dame College in final home game
