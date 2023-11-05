WVU Tech advances to the RSC semifinals with dominant win over IUPUC
Golden Bears win in easy fashion 12-0 over the Crimson Pride to advance in the River States Conference Tournament
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Tech Golden Bears came into Saturday as the No. 1 seed in the River States Conference (RSC) men’s college soccer tournament against No. 8 seed IUPUC Crimson Pride.
It was smooth sailing from the jump for the Golden Bears, scoring quickly and getting a 5-0 lead by halftime. In the second half, the team scored seven more to win 12-0. West Virginia tech will take on No. 4 seed Oakland City Wednesday.
