Temperatures will warm above average in the coming days

Temps will hit the upper 60s-mid 70s this week
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT
Southerly winds will bring in warmer air in the coming days. We’ll be cool still tonight, but dry, with mainly clear skies and temps in the 30s and 40s.

WIND GUSTS
Tomorrow, highs will hit the 60s for most as winds shift out of the southwest, and we’ll see passing clouds. Monday night will be mild for this time of year, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s and 50s.

FORECAST HIGHS
We’ll continue to warm up through midweek as southerly wind flow strengthens, though a stray shower or two could pop up Tuesday or Wednesday. We’ll otherwise be partly sunny both days with highs pushing into the 60s and 70s, balmy for this time of year! A cold front will slide in by the end of the week, increasing shower chances into Thursday and Friday. Once this front passes, colder air will move in for this coming weekend...

STAY TUNED!

