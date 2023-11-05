Shady Spring defeats Pikeview to advance to the state tournament

By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COALC CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Lady Tigers took on the Pikeview Panthers in the Class AA Region 3 semifinals. Winner would move onto the state tournament and the regional championship.

The Lady Tigers were the dominant team from start to finish, winning in three sets (25-6, 25-17, and 25-12), defeating Pikeview to move onto the state tournament and region final.

Shady Spring would defeat Herbert Hoover in the regional championship to claim it’s fifth straight regional title.

