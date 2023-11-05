Concord falls to Notre Dame College in final home game

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions hosted the Notre Dame College Falcons Saturday. It was the final home game for Concord for the 2023 season, as the team was looking for back to back wins.

Concord got out to a hot start, leading 7-3 and 14-10 at halftime, but in the end Notre Dame College would score two second-half touchdowns to win 24-14. Concord is now 1-9 on the season.

