Bluefield wins close one over Union Saturday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams hosted the Union (KY) Bulldogs on Saturday in the Rams’ final home game on the 2023 season.

It was a tight game all the way through, as the Rams took a 10-0 advantage early but the Bulldogs responded to make it 10-9 into halftime. However, Bluefield would answer after the break and win 20-12. Bluefield is now 5-4 on the season.

