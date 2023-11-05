Bluefield, Va. police presence outside College Drive home

Police appeared to gather evidence outside the home Saturday night.
Police appeared to gather evidence outside the home Saturday night.(WVVA Photo)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Numerous Bluefield, Va. Police officers and cruisers were stationed outside a home off College Drive Saturday evening, with crime scene tape blocking off the residence’s driveway.

It’s unclear as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday as to what led to the police presence. WVVA received an anonymous news tip reporting a “knife wound” as prompting the response -- but police on-scene were unable to confirm that report.

Officers were seen appearing to pick up evidence as well.

WVVA will continue to work to confirm details here, stay with us for the very latest.

