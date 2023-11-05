Bluefield, Va. police presence outside College Drive home

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Numerous Bluefield, Va. Police officers and cruisers were stationed outside a home off College Drive Saturday evening, with crime scene tape blocking off the residence’s driveway.

It’s unclear as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday as to what led to the police presence. WVVA received an anonymous news tip reporting a “knife wound” as prompting the response -- but police on-scene were unable to confirm that report.

Officers were seen appearing to pick up evidence as well.

WVVA will continue to work to confirm details here, stay with us for the very latest.

