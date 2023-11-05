Armed robbery reported in Princeton, police searching for suspect
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Dispatch reports West Virginia State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Princeton Police are searching for a suspect in-relation to a reported armed robbery in Princeton.
According to dispatch, a call came in right around 9:00 p.m. Saturday, reporting a robbery at gunpoint at the Dairy Queen restaurant on Oakvale Road.
Little information is available at this time, and dispatch was unable to report a description of the suspect.
WVVA will continue to follow this developing story.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.