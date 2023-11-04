Veteran’s breakfast and Stand Down returns to Lifeline Church of God

The event also honored a prominent veteran in the community.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Veterans Day is in just one week. To commemorate the upcoming holiday, The Lifeline Church of God in Princeton held an annual breakfast to honor the sacrifice of those who served. This tradition was started close to a decade ago, and it’s been getting bigger ever since.

“Well, there’s a group of volunteers, community members who said, ‘We got to do something for our veterans and honor them.’ We created this breakfast about nine years ago, and it’s grown into the event that you see here today,” says Omar Aboulhosn, an organizer for the event.

And grown it has with more than five hundred veterans plus families in attendance. Before the meal was served, however, they opened with a ceremony and a new tradition made to honor living veterans, not just their memory. Each year a new veteran will be selected for an award. This year, they honored Tony Whitlow, a veteran who has served as a soldier, an elected official, and as the creator and curator of the Those Who Served Museum.

“...I have a lot of respect for veterans. I can’t imagine what this country –if we had a country at all – would be like if it wasn’t for veterans...” says Whitlow.

The decision was a surprise. Whitlow had no idea he was going to be awarded during the ceremony, but had his suspicions when his wife, who usually stays home from the breakfast, decided to join him. He kept his award speech short and sweet, shifting focus to the other veterans in the room who he calls “elite.”

“...I just thought, you know, I’m in the presence of a very elite group of people: the American Veteran. There is no better, there is no better,” says Whitlow.

After the meal, they held a distribution event called a “Stand Down” where volunteers gave out food and supplies to veterans. Homeless veterans were a big focus of the Stand Down, with things like boots and toiletries being distributed, but other veterans were welcomed also.

“We hope that they leave here understanding just how thankful we are for the service that they’ve provided for our country. We get to do what we get to do, you get to do what you’re doing, I get to do what I’m doing, there’s ball players get to play ball, because we live in a county in which that’s the opportunity that’s been given to us...” says Aboulhosn, “... It’s not an understatement to say that we live the lives we do because they served our country the way we served our country...”

More than one hundred and fifty volunteers helped at the event, with many groups involved such as the Boy Scouts, local Rotary groups, and students from area colleges and schools.

