Slight chance of a rain shower Sunday morning, otherwise we’ll be staying dry
Lows tonight will be down in the 40s.
Heading into the overnight hours tonight, we’ll see temps falling into the mid to low 40s, leaving us much warmer than we have been the past few nights. We’re going to be mainly cloudy with light and variable winds.
Tomorrow, we look to have a small disturbance ride through our area which will give us a small chance for some light rain in the morning hours before lunchtime. Into the afternoon we should dry up, leaving us with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s once again.
As we head into the work week, we’re going to be trending a lot warmer. High temperatures by Wednesday look to reach into the 70s, leaving us well above normal. Rain looks to return by the end of the week with colder temperatures in tow.
