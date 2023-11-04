Mount Carbon man faces arson charge in Fayette County

MOUNT CARBON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mount Carbon man is facing a felony arson charge in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports, at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies received notice of a male individual removing items from a residence in Mount Carbon and setting them on fire. The individuals who live in the residence were out of town at the time.

Deputies report they arrived to find 58 year-old Fredrick Carter of Mount Carbon barricaded inside the residence, which was not his. The fire was located nearby the residence, close enough to have caused damage to the home. The fire was extinguished by fire personnel.

Deputies took Carter into custody without incident, before determining Carter had previously lived in the home and was angry due to his eviction.

Carter was charged with first degree arson, and transported to Southern Regional Jail to await further proceedings.

