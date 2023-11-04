Mount Carbon man faces arson charge in Fayette County

58 year-old Fredrick Carter
58 year-old Fredrick Carter(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CARBON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mount Carbon man is facing a felony arson charge in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports, at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies received notice of a male individual removing items from a residence in Mount Carbon and setting them on fire. The individuals who live in the residence were out of town at the time.

Deputies report they arrived to find 58 year-old Fredrick Carter of Mount Carbon barricaded inside the residence, which was not his. The fire was located nearby the residence, close enough to have caused damage to the home. The fire was extinguished by fire personnel.

Deputies took Carter into custody without incident, before determining Carter had previously lived in the home and was angry due to his eviction.

Carter was charged with first degree arson, and transported to Southern Regional Jail to await further proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Martin Co. Building collapse
Bodies of two men trapped in building collapse recovered
Jhamel Scott Jr.
McDowell County man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2022 murder trial
During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
Crews continue to comb through rubble of shuttered Ky coal plant after deadly collapse
6-week-old suffering from broken femur; father charged with child abuse

Latest News

Mercer Co. veteran’s remains returning from North Korea
Mercer Co. veteran’s remains returning from North Korea
Veteran’s breakfast and Stand Down returns to Lifeline Church of God
Veteran’s breakfast and Stand Down returns to Lifeline Church of God
WVVA News at 6
Town of Tazewell dedicates bench in honor of beloved resident
Ohio man sentenced for fentanyl, gun crimes in Beckley
Ohio man sentenced for fentanyl, gun crimes in Beckley