Football Friday, November 3: Part 3
Check out more scores and a recap of Week 11 of High School football
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -
Greenbrier West 63 - Moorefield 16
Greenbrier East 48 - Lincoln County 13
Westside 49 - Sissonville 25
Tazewell 58 - Lebanon 28
George Washington 62 - Woodrow Wilson 8
Meadow Bridge 30 - Craig County 14
River View 35 - Tolsia 32
Mingo Central 47 - Mount View 0
Nicholas County 42 - Pikeview 0
