Football Friday, November 3: Part 3

Check out more scores and a recap of Week 11 of High School football
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Greenbrier West 63 - Moorefield 16

Greenbrier East 48 - Lincoln County 13

Westside 49 - Sissonville 25

Tazewell 58 - Lebanon 28

George Washington 62 - Woodrow Wilson 8

Meadow Bridge 30 - Craig County 14

River View 35 - Tolsia 32

Mingo Central 47 - Mount View 0

Nicholas County 42 - Pikeview 0

