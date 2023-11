Football Friday, November 3: Part 1

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

James Monroe 35 - Bluefield 32

Graham 43 - Richlands 0

- In the game, senior running back Ty’Drez Clements became Graham football’s al-time rushing leader surpassing Ahmad Bradshaw’s record that stood for more than two decades

Princeton 48 - Parkersburg South 27

University 34 - Oak Hill 27

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.