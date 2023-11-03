‘Wonderland of Trees’ opens at Summit Bechtel Reserve to benefit the United Way of Southern W.Va.

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but it is already starting to look a lot like Christmas at the J.W. Marriott Leadership Center in Glen Jean. That is where the United Way’s Wonderland of Trees has set up shop.

From now until November 17, visitors are encouraged to donate a dollar to select their favorite tree for the People’s Choice award.

WVVA also has a tree on display, #11, the NBC Peacock.

The United Way’s Lori Cuthbert is optimistic over the amount of visitors who have turned out so far.

“They can’t believe the different trees. They’re all different, but some are the same. They’re all just totally different from each other.”

The exhibit will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., and on Sundays, from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The event will conclude with a live auction on November 16, for anyone interested in taking home a tree. All of the proceeds will go to benefit the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

For more detailed directions and a list of special events, visit Wonderland of Trees - United Way of Southern West Virginia (unitedwayswv.org)

