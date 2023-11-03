‘Wonderland of Trees’ opens at Summit Bechtel Reserve to benefit the United Way of Southern W.Va.


Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but it is already starting to look a lot like Christmas at...
Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but it is already starting to look a lot like Christmas at the J.W. Marriott Leadership Center in Glen Jean.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but it is already starting to look a lot like Christmas at the J.W. Marriott Leadership Center in Glen Jean. That is where the United Way’s Wonderland of Trees has set up shop.

From now until November 17, visitors are encouraged to donate a dollar to select their favorite tree for the People’s Choice award.

WVVA also has a tree on display, #11, the NBC Peacock.

The United Way’s Lori Cuthbert is optimistic over the amount of visitors who have turned out so far.

“They can’t believe the different trees. They’re all different, but some are the same. They’re all just totally different from each other.”

The exhibit will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., and on Sundays, from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The event will conclude with a live auction on November 16, for anyone interested in taking home a tree. All of the proceeds will go to benefit the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

For more detailed directions and a list of special events, visit Wonderland of Trees - United Way of Southern West Virginia (unitedwayswv.org)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jhamel Scott Jr.
McDowell County man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2022 murder trial
Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released
Two former correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) pleaded guilty in federal...
Former SRJ correctional officers plead guilty to conspiring to violate inmate’s rights
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth
Jason Crist
Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle

Latest News

The Sanders House is located at 200 Sanders Lane in Bluefield, VA
Interview @ Noon: Holiday Bazaar 2023 @ the Sanders House this weekend
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Inmate pleads guilty to possessing weapon at FCI Beckley
Court Generic
Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 11.3.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 11.3.23 - 11.5.23
The Sanders House is located at 200 Sanders Lane in Bluefield, VA
Interview @ Noon: Holiday Bazaar comes to the Sanders House this weekend