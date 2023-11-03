Where to catch a glimpse of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

The 2023 tree is from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest
(KBJR)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - A part of West Virginia will be on display in our nation’s capital this holiday season.

The 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree is from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.

Before its festive arrival in Washington, D.C., the tree is set to go on a tour.

The tour will kick off on Saturday, November 4, with a special celebration in Elkins, home to the headquarters of Monongahela National Forest.

There are 14 festivals planned across the state, see below:

Saturday, Nov. 4 (Elkins)

6 - 8 p.m. Elkins Depot Welcome Center

Sunday, Nov. 5 (Summersville)

2 - 4 p.m. Summersville Arena and Convention Center

Monday, Nov. 6 (Marlinton)

4 - 6 p.m. Mitchell Chevrolet

Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Beckley & Charleston)

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tamarack Marketplace

5 - 7 p.m. West Virginia State Capitol Complex

Wednesday, Nov. 8 (Huntington)

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Former ACF Industries parking lot

Thursday, Nov. 9 (Wheeling)

11 a.m. - 1p.m. White Palace at Wheeling Park

Friday, Nov. 10 (Morgantown)

3 - 5 p.m. 84 Lumber

Saturday, Nov. 11 (Morgantown)

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Operation Welcome Home at Mylan Park

2:30 - 4:30 p.m. WVU, 243 High Street

Sunday, Nov. 12 (Upper Tract)

2 - 4 p.m. Swilled Dog/Raymond’s Gymnastic Center

Monday, Nov. 13 (Davis)

4 - 6 p.m. DavisYard

Tuesday, Nov. 14 (Romney)

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

Wednesday, Nov. 15 (Harpers Ferry)

12 - 2 p.m. Harpers Ferry Job Corps Center

Thursday, Nov. 16 (Prince George’s County)

4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Joint Base Andrews - Base only

Friday, Nov. 17

Delivery to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

For more coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jhamel Scott Jr.
McDowell County man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2022 murder trial
Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released
Two former correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) pleaded guilty in federal...
Former SRJ correctional officers plead guilty to conspiring to violate inmate’s rights
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth
Jason Crist
Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle

Latest News

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Inmate pleads guilty to possessing weapon at FCI Beckley
Court Generic
Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 11.3.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 11.3.23 - 11.5.23
The Sanders House is located at 200 Sanders Lane in Bluefield, VA
Interview @ Noon: Holiday Bazaar comes to the Sanders House this weekend
Veterans lined up early on Friday for a visit by Mountaineer Food Bank in Beckley.
Mountaineer Food Bank serves veterans in Beckley