Where to catch a glimpse of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree
The 2023 tree is from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest
(WSAZ) - A part of West Virginia will be on display in our nation’s capital this holiday season.
The 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree is from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.
Before its festive arrival in Washington, D.C., the tree is set to go on a tour.
The tour will kick off on Saturday, November 4, with a special celebration in Elkins, home to the headquarters of Monongahela National Forest.
There are 14 festivals planned across the state, see below:
Saturday, Nov. 4 (Elkins)
6 - 8 p.m. Elkins Depot Welcome Center
Sunday, Nov. 5 (Summersville)
2 - 4 p.m. Summersville Arena and Convention Center
Monday, Nov. 6 (Marlinton)
4 - 6 p.m. Mitchell Chevrolet
Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Beckley & Charleston)
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tamarack Marketplace
5 - 7 p.m. West Virginia State Capitol Complex
Wednesday, Nov. 8 (Huntington)
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Former ACF Industries parking lot
Thursday, Nov. 9 (Wheeling)
11 a.m. - 1p.m. White Palace at Wheeling Park
Friday, Nov. 10 (Morgantown)
3 - 5 p.m. 84 Lumber
Saturday, Nov. 11 (Morgantown)
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Operation Welcome Home at Mylan Park
2:30 - 4:30 p.m. WVU, 243 High Street
Sunday, Nov. 12 (Upper Tract)
2 - 4 p.m. Swilled Dog/Raymond’s Gymnastic Center
Monday, Nov. 13 (Davis)
4 - 6 p.m. DavisYard
Tuesday, Nov. 14 (Romney)
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
Wednesday, Nov. 15 (Harpers Ferry)
12 - 2 p.m. Harpers Ferry Job Corps Center
Thursday, Nov. 16 (Prince George’s County)
4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Joint Base Andrews - Base only
Friday, Nov. 17
Delivery to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
For more coverage >>> CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.