We’ll be sunny and seasonable to start the weekend

TONIGHT

High pressure will settle in to wrap up the work week, bringing warmer and drier air. Temps tonight will still be cold under clear skies, hitting the 20s and low 30s. Friday however, temps will recover back to seasonal norms, in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see plenty of sun to end the work week. Temps Friday night will fall into the 30s under mainly clear skies.

DAY PLANNER

Saturday and Sunday will bring sunny skies, temps around average (still in the upper 50s and low 60s), and chilly nights with lows in the 30s and 40s.

RAIN CHANCE

The beginning of next week looks fair and mild; our next frontal system will bring more rain and another cool-down by late next week...

