We’ll be sunny and seasonable to start the weekend

High temps return to normal in the coming days
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT
TONIGHT(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will settle in to wrap up the work week, bringing warmer and drier air. Temps tonight will still be cold under clear skies, hitting the 20s and low 30s. Friday however, temps will recover back to seasonal norms, in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see plenty of sun to end the work week. Temps Friday night will fall into the 30s under mainly clear skies.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday and Sunday will bring sunny skies, temps around average (still in the upper 50s and low 60s), and chilly nights with lows in the 30s and 40s.

RAIN CHANCE
RAIN CHANCE(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

The beginning of next week looks fair and mild; our next frontal system will bring more rain and another cool-down by late next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

