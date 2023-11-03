Two fugitives arrested on drug charges in Princeton

Wyoming Co. fugitives caught in Mercer Co.
Wyoming Co. fugitives caught in Mercer Co.(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Billy Ray Scott Jr. and Michael Warren Bell were arrested in Princeton on Thursday, November 2 due to outstanding warrants.

According to a release from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, deputies with WCSD attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Beechwood on Saturday, September 23. The vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee a short distance, but they did crash.

Upon initial investigation, deputies seized approximately $14,000 worth of controlled substances and 72 grams of fentanyl, 19 grams of crack cocaine, 36 Neurontin pills, as well as other substances and multiple firearms.

Scott was charged with several felony drug, weapon, and parole violation offenses, and Bell was charged with several drug delivery and drug related offenses.

