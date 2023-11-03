Town of Tazewell dedicates bench in honor of beloved resident

Family of Glen Riddle poses for a picture by bench named in his honor
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Glen Riddle lived a long and happy life.

For many years, he served as the head custodian of Tazewell High School and the Tazewell High School football field; and when he retired, he walked more than 40 miles a week at Lincolnshire Lake in Tazewell.

He passed away on August 29, 2022, at the age of 88.

On Friday, November 3, the Town of Tazewell dedicated a bench along a trail at Lincolnshire Lake in Riddle’s honor. A gesture his three sons say goes a long way.

“Just to be able to come out here again and to sit on this bench and think about him just walking through and how many times he did it, the people he touched and everything else... It’s just a wonderful feeling,” shared Gary Riddle.

“It’s nice that he gets recognized for just being a nice, humble man,” added Glen Riddle Jr. “He never met a stranger. He never saw bad in no one, and it’s very nice for them to do this.”

“He loved the Town of Tazewell,” explained Michael Riddle. “Love it. So that’s what makes it so nice that Tazewell recognizes him ‘cause, I’m telling you, he bled green.”

Tazewell Mayor Michael Hoops says he was in high school when he first met Riddle and adds that the man was a role model to many.

“We need to celebrate our citizens, you know, ones that are still with us and those that have passed that have made their mark on our town, and Mr. Riddle certainly made a mark on our town.”

However, Riddle’s kindness didn’t just impact the students at Tazewell High School. Those who once worked with him tell WVVA that he touched their hearts as well.

“If you needed anything, he would get it for you one way or another,” said Russ Hatfield, a retired Tazewell High School teacher. “...always had a sense of humor and something wise to say.”

Those present at Friday’s dedication were able to walk the same path that Riddle walked each and every day. His bench sits at the very end of Lincolnshire Lake, where the Patriot Trail and Frank Barnes Trail meet.

