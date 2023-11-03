Ohio man sentenced for fentanyl, gun crimes in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - La Percy “Pete” Demond Allen, 44, of Toledo, Ohio, was sentenced for distribution of fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm, today. Allen is sentenced to eight years and six months in prison followed by three years supervised release.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on July 27, 2021, Allen sold approximately 26 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Beckley. Allen admitted to that transaction and to selling approximately 3.4 additional grams of fentanyl and approximately 53 grams of heroin to the informant during other transactions in Beckley between July 9, 2021, and August 4, 2021.

On August 10, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Beckley residence and found approximately 53 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Hi-Point Model 995 9mm rifle, and $6,730. Allen admitted to possessing the firearm, cash and fentanyl. Allen further admitted that intended to distribute the fentanyl and that the money was from the distribution of heroin.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Allen knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of felony convictions for heroin trafficking and evidence tampering in the Scioto County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas on December 10, 2013, and for trafficking and possessing cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in Lawrence County, Ohio, Common Please Court on December 29, 2008.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney L. Finney prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.