Ohio man sentenced for fentanyl, gun crimes in Beckley

Court generic
Court generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - La Percy “Pete” Demond Allen, 44, of Toledo, Ohio, was sentenced for distribution of fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm, today. Allen is sentenced to eight years and six months in prison followed by three years supervised release.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on July 27, 2021, Allen sold approximately 26 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Beckley. Allen admitted to that transaction and to selling approximately 3.4 additional grams of fentanyl and approximately 53 grams of heroin to the informant during other transactions in Beckley between July 9, 2021, and August 4, 2021.

On August 10, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Beckley residence and found approximately 53 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Hi-Point Model 995 9mm rifle, and $6,730. Allen admitted to possessing the firearm, cash and fentanyl. Allen further admitted that intended to distribute the fentanyl and that the money was from the distribution of heroin.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Allen knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of felony convictions for heroin trafficking and evidence tampering in the Scioto County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas on December 10, 2013, and for trafficking and possessing cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in Lawrence County, Ohio, Common Please Court on December 29, 2008.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney L. Finney prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jhamel Scott Jr.
McDowell County man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2022 murder trial
Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released
Two former correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) pleaded guilty in federal...
Former SRJ correctional officers plead guilty to conspiring to violate inmate’s rights
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth
Jason Crist
Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle

Latest News

The Sanders House is located at 200 Sanders Lane in Bluefield, VA
Interview @ Noon: Holiday Bazaar 2023 @ the Sanders House this weekend
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Inmate pleads guilty to possessing weapon at FCI Beckley
Court Generic
Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 11.3.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 11.3.23 - 11.5.23
The Sanders House is located at 200 Sanders Lane in Bluefield, VA
Interview @ Noon: Holiday Bazaar comes to the Sanders House this weekend