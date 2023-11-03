Mountaineer Food Bank serves veterans in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Veterans lined up early on Friday for a visit by Mountaineer Food Bank in Beckley.

The Veterans’ Table is a monthly food box distribution that happens at the Linda K. Epling Stadium off of Ragland Road.

In addition to fresh fruits, vegetables, proteins, and grains, the veterans also received a large bag of cat and dog foot to help curb their monthly expenses.

Volunteer Jacki Wright said she loves being able to give back to those who sacrificed so much.

“I enjoy helping the people. I love helping the veterans. Anything we can do to help them with their food insecurities and pets is awesome.”

Veterans interested in signing up for the distribution may get their name on the list by contacting the Beckley VA’s Volunteer Center. Volunteer Or Donate | VA Beckley Health Care | Veterans Affairs

