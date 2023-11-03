Mountaineer Food Bank serves veterans in Beckley


Veterans lined up early on Friday for a visit by Mountaineer Food Bank in Beckley.
Veterans lined up early on Friday for a visit by Mountaineer Food Bank in Beckley.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Veterans lined up early on Friday for a visit by Mountaineer Food Bank in Beckley.

The Veterans’ Table is a monthly food box distribution that happens at the Linda K. Epling Stadium off of Ragland Road.

In addition to fresh fruits, vegetables, proteins, and grains, the veterans also received a large bag of cat and dog foot to help curb their monthly expenses.

Volunteer Jacki Wright said she loves being able to give back to those who sacrificed so much.

“I enjoy helping the people. I love helping the veterans. Anything we can do to help them with their food insecurities and pets is awesome.”

Veterans interested in signing up for the distribution may get their name on the list by contacting the Beckley VA’s Volunteer Center. Volunteer Or Donate | VA Beckley Health Care | Veterans Affairs

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jhamel Scott Jr.
McDowell County man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2022 murder trial
Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released
Two former correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) pleaded guilty in federal...
Former SRJ correctional officers plead guilty to conspiring to violate inmate’s rights
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth
Jason Crist
Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle

Latest News

The Sanders House is located at 200 Sanders Lane in Bluefield, VA
Interview @ Noon: Holiday Bazaar 2023 @ the Sanders House this weekend
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Inmate pleads guilty to possessing weapon at FCI Beckley
Court Generic
Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 11.3.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 11.3.23 - 11.5.23
The Sanders House is located at 200 Sanders Lane in Bluefield, VA
Interview @ Noon: Holiday Bazaar comes to the Sanders House this weekend