Local first responders and partners host second annual C.A.R.E. event

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism, and other special needs spent the day getting to know local first responders that serve our community.

The Children and Resident’s Encounter or C.A.R.E program was hosted by Southern Highlands Community Health and other emergency service agencies. Individuals had the chance to meet members of multiple law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMS, and community outreach groups. First responders showed their vehicles and equipment, answered questions, and even played games to make the children and adults feel comfortable.

The event also gives parents and caregivers an opportunity to provide information that will help first responders identify if they need to change their approach when working with the individual in the event of an emergency.

Capt. J.J. Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department says, “We may run a call later in the day with one of these people, and we met them here, so we kind of know what expected. It also allows them to know what to expect if the encounter one of us.”

The information and photo Id that is collected at the C.A.R.E. event will be saved in the Mercer County 911 database so dispatchers can inform first responders before going on the call.

