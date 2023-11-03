Interview @ Noon: Holiday Bazaar 2023 @ the Sanders House this weekend

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The annual Holiday Bazaar is retuning to the Sanders House in Bluefield, Virginia.

The house is one of the oldest homes in Virginia’s tallest town and tells the history of the area.

The event takes place on November 4th and 5th of 2023.

Saturday 10 -5 PM

Sunday 1-5 PM

Admission is $5 and features vendors both inside and outside the home.

Proceeds from the bazaar go to the upkeep of the home and it’s all happening at 200 Sanders Lane.

Gail Cook and Kathy Kennedy stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to chat all about the upcoming event.

