Inmate pleads guilty to possessing weapon at FCI Beckley

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dana Stewart, 30, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, pled guilty today to possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on September 30, 2022, Stewart struck another inmate with a handcrafted weapon, a lock attached to a sock. FCI Beckley staff witnessed the incident and recovered the weapon afterward.

Stewart admitted to possessing a prohibited item that was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

Stewart is scheduled to be sentenced on February 22, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing, and Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is prosecuting the case.

