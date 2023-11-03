High temperatures will warm up into the weekend, as a persistent weather pattern settles

We’re waking up a little warmer across much of our area this morning. Parts of our northern counties are still seeing some temps in the 20s, but most of us are coming in at or above freezing. Heading towards lunchtime we’ll see sunshine all day long with minimal winds. High temperatures will be reaching up into the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight for football time, we’re staying clear with lows reaching down into the 40s.

Heading off to work or school, it'll still be a bit chilly. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow high temperatures will once again top off in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies. We’ve been extremely dry, which has allowed a moderate drought stage to form in some of our southern counties. The dry weather we’ll be seeing this weekend will not help that much, and even the rain we’re watching for next week will only help a little. High temperatures will be cooling down for a short while on Sunday, then next week we look to be well above average. Also a friendly reminder to turn back that clock this weekend. Daylight savings time ends Sunday morning.

We've been abnormally dry, and a moderate drought has actually taken hold. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.