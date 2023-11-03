Hico man facing felony gun charges

HICO, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Hico man is facing felony gun charges following an early morning search warrant.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, early this morning, November 3, members of the Central Regional West Virginia Drug Task Force along with Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Arrowwood Creek Road in Hico as part of an ongoing investigation. In the home numerous firearms were found.

Further investigation found that the owner and primary resident of the property is a convicted felon.

James “Jimmy” Kenney, 63 of Hico, is charged with the felony offense of Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms.

He is now awaiting court proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.