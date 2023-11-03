Hico man facing felony gun charges

James Kenney
James Kenney(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HICO, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Hico man is facing felony gun charges following an early morning search warrant.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, early this morning, November 3, members of the Central Regional West Virginia Drug Task Force along with Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Arrowwood Creek Road in Hico as part of an ongoing investigation. In the home numerous firearms were found.

Further investigation found that the owner and primary resident of the property is a convicted felon.

James “Jimmy” Kenney, 63 of Hico, is charged with the felony offense of Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms.

He is now awaiting court proceedings.

