Graham High School “G-Girls” to compete in 2023 VHSL Cheering State Championship

Graham High School “G-Girls”
Graham High School “G-Girls”(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Graham High School “G-Girls” are headed off the the state cheerleading championship.

These 16 athletes have been flipping their way through the competition since the summer, and now all the hard work is paying off. They have qualified as one of eight D2 teams in the Commonwealth to take part in the 2023 Virginia High School League Cheering State Championship.

WVVA caught up with the team Friday morning as they prepared to head to Richmond.

“State is a really big deal to us,” shared Allyson Austin.

“It means a lot to us,” added Francesca Edwards. “It’s really heartfelt. Especially, it’s our senior year, our last time competing on the mat. This is just a really heartfelt time for us.”

WVVA also spoke to the team’s head coach, Andrea Mitchem, who says they are very deserving of the opportunity.

“I think they’re really excited. They work really hard. Some people don’t know the difference between sideline cheer and competition, and it’s- they’re true athletes. They tumble, they stunt, and it’s everyday practice and hard on your body and hard work, so just to achieve that ultimate goal at the end of the season- it means everything.”

The competition will kick off at noon on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

To help the Graham High School cheerleading team celebrate the occasion, Hitachi presented them with a $500 check Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jhamel Scott Jr.
McDowell County man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2022 murder trial
Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released
Two former correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) pleaded guilty in federal...
Former SRJ correctional officers plead guilty to conspiring to violate inmate’s rights
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth
Jason Crist
Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle

Latest News

James Kenney
Hico man facing felony gun charges
Wyoming Co. fugitives caught in Mercer Co.
Two fugitives arrested on drug charges in Princeton
WVVA News at 11
“Waste not, Want not”: W.Va Department of Agriculture shares ways to get extra usage out of Halloween Jack-o’-lanterns
Local first responders and partners host second annual C.A.R.E. event
Local first responders and partners host second annual C.A.R.E. event