Graham High School “G-Girls” to compete in 2023 VHSL Cheering State Championship

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Graham High School “G-Girls” are headed off the the state cheerleading championship.

These 16 athletes have been flipping their way through the competition since the summer, and now all the hard work is paying off. They have qualified as one of eight D2 teams in the Commonwealth to take part in the 2023 Virginia High School League Cheering State Championship.

WVVA caught up with the team Friday morning as they prepared to head to Richmond.

“State is a really big deal to us,” shared Allyson Austin.

“It means a lot to us,” added Francesca Edwards. “It’s really heartfelt. Especially, it’s our senior year, our last time competing on the mat. This is just a really heartfelt time for us.”

WVVA also spoke to the team’s head coach, Andrea Mitchem, who says they are very deserving of the opportunity.

“I think they’re really excited. They work really hard. Some people don’t know the difference between sideline cheer and competition, and it’s- they’re true athletes. They tumble, they stunt, and it’s everyday practice and hard on your body and hard work, so just to achieve that ultimate goal at the end of the season- it means everything.”

The competition will kick off at noon on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

To help the Graham High School cheerleading team celebrate the occasion, Hitachi presented them with a $500 check Friday morning.

