Furcast @ Noon: Meet Cookie!

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Katie Powell from the Tazewell County Animal Shelter stopped by for this week’s edition of the Furcast @ Noon with Joshua Bolden.

She introduces us to Cookie a 3-year-old pit mix who is looking for furever home.

Katie says Cookie has a very friendly demeanor and would fit well in any home whether single person or family.

Cookie has been sponsored by Pitbull Second Chance which means the typical fees are covered if you would like to make her part of your home.

Katie suggest stopping by the shelter to meet Cookie and introduce her to your other pets if you have them.

The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is located at 736 Camp Joy Road in Bluefield, Virginia.

They can also be reached at this number: (276) 988-5795

