Fair Fall weather will stick around through the weekend

High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern as we head into the weekend. Temps overnight will be chilly under clear skies, hitting the 30s overnight-early Saturday.

We should see plenty of sun tomorrow, and high temps should be seasonable, topping off in the upper 50s-low 60s. Saturday night, temps will be in the 30s and 40s and skies will remain mostly clear.

Sunday will bring much of the same; sunshine, highs around the 60 degree mark, and chilly and clear conditions at night.

Next week, we’ll start on a fair note....but my midweek a frontal system will bring the chance of rain and eventually another cool-down....

