Fair Fall weather will stick around through the weekend
Temps will be around average on Saturday and Sunday
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern as we head into the weekend. Temps overnight will be chilly under clear skies, hitting the 30s overnight-early Saturday.
We should see plenty of sun tomorrow, and high temps should be seasonable, topping off in the upper 50s-low 60s. Saturday night, temps will be in the 30s and 40s and skies will remain mostly clear.
Sunday will bring much of the same; sunshine, highs around the 60 degree mark, and chilly and clear conditions at night.
Next week, we’ll start on a fair note....but my midweek a frontal system will bring the chance of rain and eventually another cool-down....
STAY TUNED!
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.