Election day set for Nov. 7 in Tazewell County

Election day in Tazewell County is Nov. 7, early voting ends on Nov. 4
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Election day is set for Nov. 7 for Tazewell County voters. Nov. 4 is the last day for early voting. You can stop by from 8 am to 5 pm at the Tazewell County Office of Voter Registration to get in your last minute vote.

Polling places open up on election day at 6 am and will close at 7 pm. If you plan to vote you need to bring a valid I.D. If you’re not sure where your polling place is you can call the office of voter registration in Tazewell County to get that information.

Their number is 276-385-1305, their office is located at 2848 Riverside Drive.

The Director of Elections for Tazewell County, Brian Earls says Nov. 4 is the absolute last day to early vote.

“We always have some confusion but Saturday at 5 pm is it for early voting. We always have a number of people that show up on Monday wanting to vote but there are no early voting options on Monday,” said Earls.

Earls says you can drop off absentee ballots at the office of voter registration’s drop box or you can take them to your polling place on election night. Earls says if you requested an absentee ballot but want to early vote or vote on election day you need to bring your absentee ballot with you.

He says all mailed ballots must be postmarked by election day.

