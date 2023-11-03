Both men in building collapse confirmed dead

Both men in building collapse confirmed dead
Both men in building collapse confirmed dead(WSAZ)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Both men in a building collapse that happened Tuesday in Martin County have been confirmed dead, officials said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty made the grim announcement from a rural road overlooking the scattered debris of the 11-story building -- located at an idled coal processing plant near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road.

Lafferty said both of the men have been located in the wreckage. The body of Alvin Nees was recovered, and crews hope to recover Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels later Friday night.

“We knew going in this was a very, very difficult situation,” Lafferty said, saying thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families. “This is not the outcome we had hoped for.”

He said the bodies of both men will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Both victims were from Pike County, Kentucky, and had been doing contracting work during a demolition project.

For previous coverage >>>

Crews continue to comb through rubble of shuttered Ky coal plant after deadly collapse

Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jhamel Scott Jr.
McDowell County man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2022 murder trial
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released
Two former correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) pleaded guilty in federal...
Former SRJ correctional officers plead guilty to conspiring to violate inmate’s rights
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth

Latest News

Election day in Tazewell County is Nov. 7, early voting ends on Nov. 4
Election day set for Nov. 7 in Tazewell County
Cookie is 3-years-old and is currently looking for her furever home at the Tazewell County...
Furcast @ Noon: Meet Cookie!
The Sanders House is located at 200 Sanders Lane in Bluefield, VA
Interview @ Noon: Holiday Bazaar 2023 @ the Sanders House this weekend
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Inmate pleads guilty to possessing weapon at FCI Beckley