Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Quantel O. Saunders, 29, of Beckley, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, today.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on September 19, 2022, law enforcement officers observed Saunders with a firearm tucked in the front of his waistband outside a service station on the 200 block of North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. Officers stopped Saunders as he was entering his vehicle and recovered a Ruger-57 5.7x28mm handgun from the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle. Saunders admitted to the officers that he possessed the firearm.

Saunders prior convictions of possession of a firearm by a prohibited carrier and three counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm in Raleigh County Circuit Court on August 3, 2015, are why he is prohibited from having a firearm as federal law prohibits a person with felony convictions from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Saunders is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Brian Parsons is prosecuting the case.

