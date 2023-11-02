Youngkin: Parents must know about overdoses at schools ‘immediately’

An executive order requires parental notification within 24 hours
The order requires parental notification when overdose incidents happen
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Wednesday that requires parental notification within 24 hours if an overdose happens at a school.

“Parents have a right to know what’s going on in their child’s lives, especially in schools. Overdoses that occur on school grounds or are connected to the school must lead to an immediate parental notification,” Youngkin said. “School administrators’ first instinct when there is a problem cannot be to delay relevant information on critical children’s health and safety matters - it must be passed on to parents immediately.”

The order comes after nine students overdosed at a Loudoun County high school last month. The governor’s office says the school division waited more than 20 days to notify parents about the incidents.

“The order directs the Virginia Department of Education to issue guidance ensuring school divisions notify all parents of school-connected overdoses within 24 hours, work closely with law enforcement to prevent overdoses, and enhance student education about the dangers of abusing drugs,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

