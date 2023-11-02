WV Fire Marshal investigating fatal Greenbrier County fire

By Kassidy Brown
Nov. 2, 2023
FRANKFORT, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred Wednesday.

The fire was reported on Lilac Lane in the Maxwelton-Frankfort area just outside Lewisburg’s municipal limits.

The Frankfort Volunteer Fire Department was the lead fire station on the call, but White Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department, and Lewisburg Fire Department assisted in fighting the blaze.

While WVVA has confirmed a fatality in the blaze, no information about the victim has been released at this time.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy.

