We’ll start to warm up today. High pressure rides with us into the weekend

Highs will be in the upper 40s today.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We’re starting out frigid again this morning, with some areas getting down into the teens. Abundant sunshine is expected by this afternoon though, which will result in warmer temperatures than yesterday. High pressure will stick around for a while, which will keep us dry through the weekend. Winds will also be minimal, which means we won’t have to fight with windchill.

A little bit of frost will be possible on windshields, but we'll be nice this afternoon.
Overnight we’ll be cold again with lows in the upper 20s. Abundant clearing will mean we could see some more frost forming. It’ll be a good idea to let sinks drip again tonight. Heading into tomorrow though things will be even warmer. Highs will be in the 60s as we see seasonal weather heading into the weekend. Sunshine will stick with us giving us mainly sunny skies.

Warm air arrives this weekend. Sunny skies are expected this weekend.
We won’t be dry for long though. As we head into the middle of next week, we look to see some rain showers move in.

