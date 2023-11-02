“Waste not, Want not”: W.Va Department of Agriculture shares ways to get extra usage out of Halloween Jack-o’-lanterns

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean all those Jack-o’-lanterns have to go to waste. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is sharing some innovative ways to keep those pumpkins around a while longer.

One of these suggestions is to carve out the face of your Jack-o’-lantern and turn it into a bird feeder that can be hung in a tree (by attaching some rope around the base of the pumpkin) or placed right on your porch. Other options include giving the pumpkins to local farms so they can be fed to livestock or even giving them to your one chickens, cows and pigs- if you have them.

But animals aren’t the only ones who can benefit from eating pumpkins. The department says you can roast the seeds and eat them for a snack that packs a nutritional punch.

“I think it’s really a core mission of the department to think- whether it be an animal, whether it be a vegetable- of all the different ways to use that or to utilize that in your daily life,” shared Beth Southern, Communications Director for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. “We would always encourage you to think just outside of just tossing it. Any other use...”

Southern also tells WVVA that if you want to make sure you have plenty of pumpkins to carve come next October, you can also harvest your pumpkin’s seeds and plant them in your garden.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.